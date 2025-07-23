Countdown to Darling (DAR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients (DAR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 81.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.48 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Darling metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Feed Ingredients' will likely reach $997.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients' will reach $138.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Food Ingredients' will reach $366.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Food Ingredients' should come in at $68.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Feed Ingredients' should arrive at $163.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $122.06 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Fuel Ingredients' reaching $19.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.13 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Darling have returned -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, DAR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

