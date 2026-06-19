Countdown to Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Darden Restaurants (DRI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.63 per share, reflecting an increase of 21.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.73 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Darden Restaurants metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Olive Garden' stands at $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Other Business' will reach $803.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Fine Dining' will reach $379.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' should arrive at $976.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change' to come in at 6.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.7% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' will reach 954 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 935 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change' will likely reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change' should come in at 4.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' at 618 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 591 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' reaching 2,216 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,159 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company-owned restaurants - Ruth's Chris Steak House' of 83 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82 .

Analysts forecast 'Company-owned restaurants - Bahama Breeze' to reach 20 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28 .

Darden Restaurants shares have witnessed a change of +8.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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