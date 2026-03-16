Countdown to Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Darden Restaurants (DRI) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.33 billion, increasing 5.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Darden Restaurants metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Olive Garden' will reach $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Other Business' should come in at $688.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Fine Dining' stands at $391.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' of $841.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' to reach 2,200 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,165 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' at 608 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 586 .

Analysts expect 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' to come in at 942 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 927 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Ruth's Chris Steak House' should arrive at 82 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Company-owned restaurants - Bahama Breeze' will reach 28 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-owned restaurants - Seasons 52' will likely reach 45 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Company-owned restaurants - Eddie V's' reaching 30 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30 .

Analysts predict that the 'Company-owned restaurants - Yard House' will reach 92 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89 .

Darden Restaurants shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DRI is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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