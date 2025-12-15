Countdown to Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants (DRI) to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.08 billion, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Darden Restaurants metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Olive Garden' to come in at $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Other Business' reaching $657.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Fine Dining' of $317.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' will reach $759.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' will reach 2,180 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,152 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change' at 3.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' will reach 600 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 580 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' will likely reach 938 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 925 .

The consensus estimate for 'Company-owned restaurants - Ruth's Chris Steak House' stands at 83 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Bahama Breeze' should come in at 28 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Seasons 52' should arrive at 43 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 45 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Company-owned restaurants - Eddie V's' to reach 30 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30 .

Shares of Darden Restaurants have experienced a change of +4.9% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

