Countdown to Danaher (DHR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher (DHR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.09 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Danaher metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- Diagnostics' will reach $2.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Sales- Life Sciences' should come in at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Sales- Biotechnology' at $1.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit- Biotechnology' will reach $574.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $531.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' stands at $521.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $554.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Danaher shares have witnessed a change of +13% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DHR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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