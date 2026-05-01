Countdown to CVS Health (CVS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CVS Health (CVS) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $94.37 billion, declining 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CVS Health metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Health Services segment' reaching $45.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness Segment' to come in at $31.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits' should arrive at $33.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Health Care Benefits Segment- Net investment income' at $354.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical benefit ratio (MBR)' will reach 86.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical membership - Total' will reach 25.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27.08 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical membership - Insured - Medicare Supplement' of $1.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical membership - Medicaid - Total' will likely reach $2.30 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Medical membership - ASC - Commercial' to reach 15.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.25 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical membership - Commercial - Total' stands at 18.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical membership - Medicare Advantage - Total' will reach 4.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.22 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical membership - Insured - Commercial' should come in at 2.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.96 million.

Shares of CVS Health have experienced a change of +13.3% in the past month compared to the +10.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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