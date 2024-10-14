Countdown to Crown (CCK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Crown Holdings (CCK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.81 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.07 billion, representing a decrease of 0.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Crown metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'External Sales- Americas Beverage' to come in at $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'External Sales- European Beverage' to reach $557.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Sales- Transit Packaging' should come in at $521.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other segments' at $356.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External Sales- Asia Pacific' should arrive at $293.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Americas Beverage' will reach $241.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $232 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Income- European Beverage' will reach $88.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Transit Packaging' reaching $80.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Other segments' of $20.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $51.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Crown shares have witnessed a change of +1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

