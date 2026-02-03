Countdown to Crown Castle (CCI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Crown Castle (CCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share, reflecting a decline of 40.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.05 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Crown Castle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Services and other' to reach $50.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Site rental' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -36.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Services and other- Gross margin' will reach $21.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Site rental- Gross margin' should come in at $759.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation, amortization and accretion' at $189.56 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Costs of operations- Services and other' will likely reach $25.16 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Costs of operations- Site rental' will reach $251.32 million.

Shares of Crown Castle have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CCI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.