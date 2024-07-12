Countdown to Crown Castle (CCI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Crown Castle (CCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, reflecting a decline of 19.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.62 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Crown Castle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Site rental' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Site rental revenues- Towers' of $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Site rental revenues- Fiber' at $508.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Network services and other' to come in at $53.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -61.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fiber' reaching $511.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Network services and other revenues- Towers' will reach $50.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -59.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Towers' will likely reach $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Network services and other revenues- Fiber' will reach $3.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of -75.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending Towers - Total' should arrive at 40,051. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 40,000.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Site rental- Gross margin- Consolidated Total' should come in at $1.14 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Network Services & Other- Gross margin' stands at $17.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44 million.

Analysts forecast 'Site rental gross margin- Fiber' to reach $326.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $477 million.



Shares of Crown Castle have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

