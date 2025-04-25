Countdown to Crown Castle (CCI) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Crown Castle (CCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, reflecting a decline of 40.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.04 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Crown Castle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Site rental' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -31.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Services and other revenues- Towers' will reach $44.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Site rental revenues- Towers' reaching $990.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services and other' should arrive at $46.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fiber' will likely reach $484.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Site rental revenues- Fiber' at $481.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Towers' stands at $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Services and other revenues- Fiber' will reach $5.86 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending Towers - Total' should come in at 40,056. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40,000 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Site rental- Gross margin' of $893.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Site rental gross margin- Towers' to come in at $751.13 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $829 million.

Analysts forecast 'Services and other- Gross margin' to reach $20.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Crown Castle here>>>



Shares of Crown Castle have experienced a change of -1.8% in the past month compared to the -4.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CCI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.