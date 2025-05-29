Countdown to CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29%. Revenues are expected to be $1.1 billion, up 19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CrowdStrike metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional services' will reach $49.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annual recurring revenue (ARR)' reaching $4,414,212.00. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,646,881 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' stands at $6.07 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.7 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP subscription gross profit' should come in at $843.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $701.48 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP professional services gross profit' should arrive at $17.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.79 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'GAAP professional services gross profit' will reach $9.07 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.52 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'GAAP subscription gross profit' of $823.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $682.52 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of CrowdStrike have experienced a change of +9.3% in the past month compared to the +6.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CRWD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

