Countdown to Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 20.4%. Revenues are expected to be $856.88 million, down 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cracker Barrel metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Retail' at $151.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Restaurant' to reach $692.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Company-Owned Units - Cracker Barrel' will reach 658 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 658 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total (End of Period)' stands at 728 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 724 .

Shares of Cracker Barrel have experienced a change of -16.7% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CBRL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

