Countdown to CoStar (CSGP) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CoStar Group (CSGP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share, reflecting a decline of 33.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $701 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CoStar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- CoStar' should come in at $260.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Information Services' at $31.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -27% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other Marketplaces' will reach $32.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- LoopNet' should arrive at $71.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Residential' to reach $28.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +185% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Multifamily' will reach $277.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.



View all Key Company Metrics for CoStar here>>>



Shares of CoStar have demonstrated returns of +0.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSGP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

