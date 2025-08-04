Countdown to Corpay (CPAY) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corpay (CPAY) will report quarterly earnings of $5.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.1 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Corpay metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' should come in at $385.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Vehicle Payments' will reach $525.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Lodging Payments' at $122.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other Payments' will reach $61.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Lodging Payments - Room nights' of 9.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Spend volume - Corporate Payments' reaching 54.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42.88 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments' stands at $13.11 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.99 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Other - Transactions' will reach 379.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 349.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Fleet transactions- Vehicle Payments' to come in at $116.33 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112.90 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Corporate Payments' will likely reach $144.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $120.56 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Vehicle Payments' to reach $259.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $242.03 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Lodging' should arrive at $55.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Corpay have experienced a change of -6.7% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPAY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

