Countdown to Corpay (CPAY) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corpay (CPAY) will report quarterly earnings of $5.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.21 billion, exhibiting an increase of 20.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Corpay metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' will reach $487.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Vehicle Payments' reaching $557.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Lodging Payments' will reach $109.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other Payments' at $62.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Lodging Payments - Room nights' will reach 8.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Spend volume - Corporate Payments' to reach 79.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments' stands at $13.07 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.26 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other - Transactions' should arrive at 436.77 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 422.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Corporate Payments' of $166.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $135.91 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Vehicle Payments' to come in at $268.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $230.23 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Lodging Payments' will likely reach $40.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.30 million.

Corpay shares have witnessed a change of +4.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CPAY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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