Countdown to Corning (GLW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Corning (GLW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.6 billion, up 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Corning metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Automotive' will reach $453.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' to reach $315.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Optical Communications' to come in at $1.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Net Income- Optical Communications' will reach $314.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $247.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Net Income- Automotive' will likely reach $72.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Corning shares have witnessed a change of -25.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GLW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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