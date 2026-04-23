Countdown to Corning (GLW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Corning (GLW) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 29.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.27 billion, increasing 16% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Corning metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Display Technologies' to reach $900.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses' reaching $455.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +86.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Specialty Materials' of $520.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' should come in at $237.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Optical Communications' will reach $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +26.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Net Income- Display Technologies' stands at $233.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $243.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Net Income- Life Sciences' at $14.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials' should arrive at $94.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $74.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Net Income- Optical Communications' will reach $250.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $201.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Corning shares have recorded returns of +15.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GLW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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