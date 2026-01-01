Countdown to Constellation Brands (STZ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Constellation Brands (STZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share, reflecting a decline of 18.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.18 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Constellation Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' will likely reach $170.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -60.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Beer' will reach $2.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Wine and Spirits' should arrive at $10.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $95.20 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Beer' reaching $729.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $769.90 million.

Constellation Brands shares have witnessed a change of +1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), STZ is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

