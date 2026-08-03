Countdown to ConocoPhillips (COP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (COP) will report quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 108.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $17.54 billion, exhibiting an increase of 19% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 13.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ConocoPhillips metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues' will likely reach $18.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +29.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Equity in earnings of affiliates' to reach $173.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -44.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Natural gas produced per day - Total company' stands at . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total production per day' of 2,211.96 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,391.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Crude oil produced per day - Total company' at 1,146.66 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,155.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Sales Price - Natural gas - Total company' should come in at $3.27 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.16 .

Analysts predict that the 'Natural gas liquids produced per day - Total company' will reach 406.73 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 424.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts expect 'Average Sales Price - Crude oil - Total company per bbl' to come in at $97.99 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $64.23 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Bitumen produced per day' should arrive at 112.83 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 144.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Crude oil produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa' will reach 110.49 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 120.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Natural gas liquids produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa' reaching 7.97 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Natural gas produced per day - Europe, Middle East and North Africa' will reach . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Shares of ConocoPhillips have experienced a change of +15% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COP is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.