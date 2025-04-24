Countdown to Commvault (CVLT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems (CVLT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. Revenues are expected to be $263.03 million, up 17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Commvault metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Perpetual license' to reach $12.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other services' of $10.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Customer support' should arrive at $77.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription' at $159.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' should come in at $909.80. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $769.95.



View all Key Company Metrics for Commvault here>>>



Over the past month, Commvault shares have recorded returns of -7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVLT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

