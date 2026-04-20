Countdown to Comcast (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Comcast (CMCSA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 33%. Revenues are expected to be $30.84 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 10.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Comcast metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Connectivity & Platforms- Total' at $19.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Total' will likely reach $11.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Residential Connectivity- International Connectivity' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Total Residential Connectivity' reaching $8.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

Analysts expect 'Connectivity & Platforms - Average monthly total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA per customer relationship' to come in at $51.91 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $53.99 .

Analysts forecast 'Connectivity & Platforms - Average monthly total Connectivity & Platforms revenue per customer relationship' to reach $130.74 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $130.36 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Domestic Broadband Customers' will reach 31.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.64 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Domestic Video Customers' stands at 10.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.10 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer Relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' will reach 30.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.97 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customer Relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' will reach 17.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.80 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customer Relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships' of 2.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer Relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' should come in at 48.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Comcast have experienced a change of +2.1% in the past month compared to the +6.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMCSA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.