Countdown to Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (CL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.06 billion, exhibiting no change compared to compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Colgate-Palmolive metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Pet Nutrition' stands at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' to reach $3.91 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' should come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' of $277.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe' will reach $716.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific' will reach $666.60 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' should arrive at $999.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.06 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Pet Nutrition' will likely reach $260.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $235.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' to come in at $200.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $223.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' will reach $364.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $417.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' at $61.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

