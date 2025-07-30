Countdown to CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CMS Energy (CMS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, indicating an increase of 1.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.69 billion, representing an increase of 5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CMS Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- NorthStar Clean Energy' should arrive at $89.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- Gas utility' to reach $353.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Electric utility' stands at $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net income (loss)- NorthStar Clean Energy' will reach $17.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.00 million.

Shares of CMS Energy have demonstrated returns of +3.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

