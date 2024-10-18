Countdown to CME (CME) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CME Group (CME) will report quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.55 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CME metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should arrive at $104.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' to reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Market data and information services' will reach $175.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees - Interest rates' of $414.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees - Foreign exchange' will likely reach $49.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 26,245.30 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.35 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX)' at 723.34 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 528 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX)' reaching 13,394.10 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.97 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX)' should come in at 6,923.93 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.35 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX)' stands at 1,024.33 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 942 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX)' will reach 2,489.19 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.13 million.

Analysts expect 'Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX)' to come in at 1,690.61 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.43 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CME here>>>



Shares of CME have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CME is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.