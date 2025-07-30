Countdown to Clorox (CLX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Clorox (CLX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, reflecting an increase of 23.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.93 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Clorox metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Health and Wellness' at $692.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- International' to reach $249.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Lifestyle' stands at $349.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Household' of $626.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic Revenue Growth - International' should come in at 2.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.0%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness' will reach $219.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $202.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Income before income taxes- International' will reach $21.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income before income taxes- Lifestyle' will likely reach $71.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income before income taxes- Household' will reach $102.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $98.00 million.

Clorox shares have witnessed a change of +2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), CLX is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.