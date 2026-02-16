Countdown to Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. Revenues are expected to be $216.66 million, up 71.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Clearwater Analytics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Clients' should arrive at 1,562 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,462 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue retention rate' will reach 111.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 116.0% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total ARR' will likely reach $838.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $474.90 million.

Over the past month, shares of Clearwater Analytics have returned -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, CWAN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

