Countdown to Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, reflecting a decline of 80% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $449 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 29%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Clear Channel Outdoor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other' reaching $24.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Airports' stands at $114.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe-North' should come in at $194.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' at $314.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Airports' should arrive at $28.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.11 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' of $3.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.80 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Europe-North' will reach $51.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $52.45 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' will reach $140.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $136.16 million.



Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor have demonstrated returns of -6.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO)

