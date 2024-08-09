Countdown to Cisco (CSCO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Cisco Systems (CSCO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, indicating a decline of 25.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.52 billion, representing a decrease of 11.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cisco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Networking' will reach $6.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Security' reaching $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +65.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $9.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Collaboration' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Service' to reach $2.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.40 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Product' stands at $6.34 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.63 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cisco here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Cisco have returned -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. Currently, CSCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.