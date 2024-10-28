Countdown to Cigna (CI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Cigna (CI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $7.22 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $59.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cigna metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should come in at $293.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Premiums' will reach $11.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' at $48.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Pharmacy' will likely reach $44.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fees and Other' reaching $3.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums' will reach $11.27 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Total' should arrive at $9.66 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +59.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' to reach 83.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 80.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Customers - Total' will reach 19,173.91 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.61 million.

Analysts expect 'Medical Customers - International Health administrative services' to come in at 428.33 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 430 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Covered Lives By Funding Type - Medical Customers - International Health insured' of 1,216.82 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Customers - U.S. Healthcare administrative services' stands at 13,646.40 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.79 million.



