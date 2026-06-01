Countdown to Ciena (CIEN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Ciena (CIEN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 247.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.5 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ciena metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +38% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total Global Services' reaching $189.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching' to come in at $134.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +45.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $275.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking' will likely reach $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of +38.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' will reach $27.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' to reach $98.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products' should come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.6%.

Shares of Ciena have experienced a change of +8.4% in the past month compared to the +6.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CIEN is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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