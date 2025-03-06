Countdown to Ciena (CIEN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ciena (CIEN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 40.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.05 billion, increasing 0.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ciena metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Networking Platforms' at $783.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total Global Services' reaching $135.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation)' to reach $116.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching' will reach $95.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Networking Platforms- Optical Networking' will likely reach $688.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products' should arrive at $834.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services' will reach $24.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +76.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Platform Software and Services' should come in at $94.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $212.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit- Products' stands at $342.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $369.31 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Services' to come in at $90.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $97.66 million.



Shares of Ciena have demonstrated returns of -18.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CIEN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

