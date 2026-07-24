Countdown to Chipotle (CMG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.32 billion, increasing 8.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Chipotle metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Food and beverage' to come in at $3.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Delivery service' will reach $16.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Company-operated restaurants at end of period' reaching 4,160 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,839 .

Analysts forecast 'Company-operated restaurants opened' to reach 75 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period' will reach 4,090 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,781 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average restaurant sales - TTM' at $3.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.14 million in the same quarter last year.

Chipotle shares have witnessed a change of -0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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