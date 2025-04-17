Countdown to Chipotle (CMG) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, indicating an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.94 billion, representing an increase of 8.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Chipotle metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Food and beverage' at $2.91 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Delivery service' will likely reach $17.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company-operated restaurants at end of period' should come in at 3,784. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,479 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Comparable restaurant sales increase' to come in at 2.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Company-operated restaurants opened' to reach 61. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period' of 3,726. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,437.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average restaurant sales - TTM' will reach $3.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.08 million in the same quarter last year.



Chipotle shares have witnessed a change of -1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% move.

