Countdown to Charter (CHTR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications (CHTR) will report quarterly earnings of $10.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Charter metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Residential- Total' should arrive at $10.79 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Residential- Video' reaching $3.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Advertising sales' will likely reach $351.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Residential- Mobile service' will reach $969.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Mobile Lines' of 10.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.81 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Mobile Lines - Net Additions' at 515.47 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 557.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Video Customers' should come in at 12.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.31 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Internet Customers' will reach 29.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.37 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Voice Customers' will reach 6.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.45 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Customer Relationships - SMB - Net Additions' to reach 0.33 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.00 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Estimated Passings' stands at 57.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.77 million.

Analysts expect 'Residential - Customer Relationships' to come in at 29.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 29.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Charter have returned -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, CHTR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

