Countdown to Cencora (COR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cencora (COR) to post quarterly earnings of $3.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $83.16 billion, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cencora metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' will reach $8.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' will reach $75.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare' reaching $6.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health' at $1.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health' stands at $73.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions' to reach $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' will reach $170.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $153.67 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' should arrive at $840.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $697.38 million.

Cencora shares have witnessed a change of +10.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

