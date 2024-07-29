Countdown to Cencora (COR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cencora (COR) to post quarterly earnings of $3.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. Revenues are expected to be $73.58 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cencora metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $7.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' stands at $66.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Alliance Healthcare' to reach $5.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Animal Health' of $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Healthcare Solutions- Human Health' reaching $65.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Healthcare Solutions- Other Healthcare Solutions' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- International Healthcare Solutions' will reach $189.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $187.13 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Non-GAAP- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' will reach $673.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $635.18 million.



