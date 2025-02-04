Countdown to CDW (CDW) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CDW (CDW) to post quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Revenues are expected to be $4.96 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CDW metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Public- Government' stands at $611.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Public' of $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Public- Healthcare' will reach $564.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Small Business' will likely reach $371.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Public- Education' will reach $608.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Corporate' will reach $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Other' at $635.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other' to come in at $25.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices' to reach $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products' should come in at $620.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops' reaching $254.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware' should arrive at $3.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of CDW have returned +10.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, CDW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

