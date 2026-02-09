Countdown to CBRE (CBRE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CBRE Group (CBRE) to post quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. Revenues are expected to be $11.51 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CBRE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenue' will reach $7.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenue- Real Estate Investments' of $253.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue' to come in at $4.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenue- Advisory Services' at $2.77 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue- Project management' should arrive at $935.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services' will reach $18.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -30.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue- Investment management' reaching $152.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenue- Development services' stands at $119.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue- Valuation' to reach $238.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenue- Capital Markets- Commercial mortgage origination' will reach $193.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenue- Capital Markets- Advisory sales' should come in at $720.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investment Management AUM' will likely reach $158.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $146.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of CBRE have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBRE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.