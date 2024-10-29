Countdown to CBOE (CBOE) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CBOE Global (CBOE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share, indicating an increase of 5.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $526.58 million, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some CBOE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Market data fees' at $76.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Access and capacity fees' of $93.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenue' should arrive at $25.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees' reaching $392.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Regulatory fees' should come in at $69.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +47.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees' will reach $742.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Daily Volume by company Options - Multi-listed options' to reach 10,842.45 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.85 million.

Analysts expect 'Average daily volume - Total company Options' to come in at 14,971.30 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.59 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Options - Index options' stands at 4,128.85 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.74 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volume by Product - Futures' will likely reach 270.42 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 230 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Notional Volume by Product - Global FX' will reach 48.30 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44.4 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily volume - Total industry Options' will reach 47,706.26 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43.41 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of CBOE have returned +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, CBOE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.