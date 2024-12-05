Countdown to Casey's (CASY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores (CASY) will report quarterly earnings of $4.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.01 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Casey's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Fuel' will reach $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $66.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' reaching $418.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise' of $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Stores (EOP)' will reach 2,690. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,592.

Analysts expect 'Number of Fuel gallons sold' to come in at 762.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 730.44 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change' at 5.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Stores (BOP)' to reach 2,674. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,521 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise' will likely reach $361.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $327.60 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' should come in at $244.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $225.66 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Other' stands at $26.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.46 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Fuel' will reach $309.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $308.84 million.



Over the past month, shares of Casey's have returned +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.7% change. Currently, CASY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

