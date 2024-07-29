Countdown to Carvana (CVNA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Carvana (CVNA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post break-even quarterly earnings per share, reflecting an increase of 100% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carvana metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net' at $2.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues' should arrive at $239.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues' will likely reach $626.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales' will reach 93,278. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76,530 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle' reaching $3,000.10. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,666.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Per retail unit gross profit - Total' will reach $6,910.57. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6,520.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Per retail unit gross profit - Other' should come in at $2,929.70. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,005.

Analysts forecast 'Markets at end of period' to reach 213. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 316.

The consensus estimate for 'Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales' stands at 46,492. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46,453 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles' of $24,436.67. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25,624.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale' will reach $1,103.64. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $849 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles' to come in at $10,489.19. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11,926 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Carvana shares have recorded returns of +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CVNA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

