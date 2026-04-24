Countdown to Carvana (CVNA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carvana (CVNA) will report quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 45.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carvana metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net' of $4.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +48.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues' to reach $520.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales' will reach 183,362 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 133,898 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle' should arrive at $3056.08 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3204.00 .

Analysts expect 'Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales' to come in at 87,146 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63,454 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Per retail unit gross profit - Total' should come in at $6637.21 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6938.00 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Per unit revenue - Wholesale vehicles' will reach $9966.31 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9865.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Per unit revenue - Retail vehicles' at $23678.16 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22256.00 .

The consensus estimate for 'Markets at end of period (metropolitan statistical areas)' stands at 316 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 316 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Per retail unit gross profit - Other' reaching $2945.68 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2905.00 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale' will likely reach $930.23 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $829.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Carvana shares have witnessed a change of +33.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVNA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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