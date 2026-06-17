Countdown to Carnival (CCL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Carnival (CCL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.64 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carnival metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' stands at $4.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $2.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Tour and Other' will reach $41.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ALBDs (Available lower berth days)' of 24.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Occupancy percentage' reaching 104.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 104.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger cruise days (PCDs)' to reach 19.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding emission allowances)' should arrive at $852.67 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $614.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net yields (per ALBD)' at $208.26 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $200.07 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel consumption in metric tons' will likely reach 707 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 700 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Fuel consumption in metric tons per thousand ALBDs' to come in at 29 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Carnival have experienced a change of +29.3% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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