Countdown to Carlyle (CG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Carlyle Group (CG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $885.46 million, increasing 14% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carlyle metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Revenues- Realized principal investment income (loss)' will reach $29.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Revenues- Realized performance revenues' reaching $220.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenues- Fund management fees' of $533.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenues- Transaction and portfolio advisory fees, net and other' at $28.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +153.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' will reach $161.21 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' will likely reach $81.16 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $71.57 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total AUM Roll Forward - EOP' to come in at $444.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $382.26 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Private Equity - EOP' should arrive at $103.46 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $107.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' to reach $195.58 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $150.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Investment Solutions - EOP' should come in at $49.81 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $41.59 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - Global Credit - EOP' will reach $159.83 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $124.04 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Fee-earning AUM Roll Forward - EOP' stands at $313.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $273.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Carlyle have demonstrated returns of +6.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

