Countdown to CAE (CAE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CAE (CAE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 244.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $906.71 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CAE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Simulator equivalent unit (SEU)' will likely reach 298. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 279 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries' of 13. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate' should come in at 78.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 78%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network' will reach 367. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 343 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for CAE here>>>



Over the past month, CAE shares have recorded returns of +11.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.