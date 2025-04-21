Countdown to CACI International (CACI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CACI International (CACI) will report quarterly earnings of $5.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.13 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CACI International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise' to come in at $941.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology' at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other' stands at $158.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +52.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies' to reach $414.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense' will likely reach $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY)' will reach 2.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10%.



View all Key Company Metrics for CACI International here>>>



Over the past month, shares of CACI International have returned +14.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, CACI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.