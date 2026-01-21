Countdown to Byline Bancorp (BY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Byline Bancorp (BY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share, indicating an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $111.3 million, representing an increase of 6.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Byline Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 52.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin' at 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $9.39 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.79 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $99.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88.52 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net gains on sales of loans' should come in at $3.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.11 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $13.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.15 million in the same quarter last year.

Byline Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BY is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.