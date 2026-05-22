Countdown to Burlington Stores (BURL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores (BURL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $2.8 billion, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Burlington Stores metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net sales' to reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Other revenue' will reach $3.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Stores at period end' to come in at 1,232 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,115 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Burlington Stores have returned -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.5% change. Currently, BURL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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