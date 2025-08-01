Countdown to Broadridge Financial (BR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to post quarterly earnings of $3.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.05 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Broadridge Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Global Technology and Operations' should come in at $454.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Recurring revenues' should arrive at $969.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Equity and other' of $33.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Mutual funds' to reach $25.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -25%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Event-driven revenues' at $58.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investor Communication Solutions- Distribution revenues' reaching $570.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Data-driven fund solutions' will likely reach $128.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Issuer' will reach $148.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Analysts expect 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Customer communications' to come in at $180.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Capital markets' will reach $288.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Wealth and investment management' stands at $166.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.1% year over year.

Over the past month, Broadridge Financial shares have recorded returns of +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.