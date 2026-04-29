Countdown to Broadridge Financial (BR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) will report quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.91 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Broadridge Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Global Technology and Operations' will reach $483.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Recurring revenues' should come in at $780.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Equity and other' will likely reach $33.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Mutual funds' will reach $28.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Event-driven revenues' stands at $61.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- Distribution revenues' reaching $586.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions' should arrive at $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Data-driven fund solutions' to come in at $120.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Issuer' at $64.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Customer communications' to reach $211.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Capital markets' of $295.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Wealth and investment management' will reach $187.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Broadridge Financial have returned -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, BR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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